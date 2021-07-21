July 21, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

RBC Capital Thinks Centamin’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on July 19, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Centamin (CELTFResearch Report), with a price target of p145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.43, close to its 52-week low of $1.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglogold Ashanti, and Anglo American.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centamin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.85.

The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $1.39. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 15.15K.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

