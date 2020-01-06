RBC Capital Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Waddell & Reed (WDR)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sell rating on Waddell & Reed (WDR – Research Report) on January 3 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waddell & Reed is a Strong Sell with an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.18 and a one-year low of $14.92. Currently, Waddell & Reed has an average volume of 749.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WDR in relation to earlier this year.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. provides investment advisory, investment management, investment product underwriting, distribution and administrative services. It operates through distinct distribution business channels: Advisors channel, Wholesale channel and Institutional channel.