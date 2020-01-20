RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Western Union (WU)

In a report issued on January 17, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Western Union (WU – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.77, close to its 52-week high of $28.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Western Union with a $23.82 average price target.

Western Union’s market cap is currently $11.64B and has a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -591.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Roberto Mendoza, a Director at WU sold 26,504 shares for a total of $714,018.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers.