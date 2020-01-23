RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Wendy’s (WEN)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s (WEN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.08, close to its 52-week high of $22.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Wendy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.84 and a one-year low of $16.25. Currently, Wendy’s has an average volume of 2.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Todd Allan Penegor, the President & CEO of WEN sold 283,733 shares for a total of $6,054,862.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals.