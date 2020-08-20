RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM – Research Report) on August 18 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, West Fraser Timber Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rayonier Advanced Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.55.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.97 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average volume of 612.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cellulose specialties. Its products include high-purity cellulose, lumber, paper and pulp, and paperboard. The company operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp and Paper. The High Purity Cellulose segment focuses on research and development capabilities and activities. The Forest Products segment manufacture and market construction-grade lumber in North America through seven sawmills located in Canada. The Pulp segment manufactures and markets high-yield pulp products. The Paper segment manufactures and markets paper products consisting of paperboard and newsprint. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.