RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

In a report issued on September 3, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Par Pacific Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $17.00, which is a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Par Pacific Holdings’ market cap is currently $911.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 36.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PARR in relation to earlier this year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. The Refining segment involves the production of sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.