RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

In a report issued on September 14, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF – Research Report), with a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $9.76 average price target, representing a 36.3% upside. In a report issued on September 1, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $5.49. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 110.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.