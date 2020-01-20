RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for IGM Financial (IGIFF)

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial (IGIFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.09, close to its 52-week high of $30.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and CI Financial.

IGM Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.03.

The company has a one-year high of $30.42 and a one-year low of $24.47. Currently, IGM Financial has an average volume of 2,913.

IGM Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate & Other.