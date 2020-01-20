January 20, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for IGM Financial (IGIFF)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial (IGIFFResearch Report), with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.09, close to its 52-week high of $30.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and CI Financial.

IGM Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.03.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.42 and a one-year low of $24.47. Currently, IGM Financial has an average volume of 2,913.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IGM Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate & Other.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019