RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM – Research Report) on January 3 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.64.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $78.33, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Exxon Mobil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.28 billion and net profit of $3.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.05 billion and had a net profit of $6 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

