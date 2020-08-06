RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV – Research Report) on August 4 and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.0% and a 32.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centennial Resource Development is a Hold with an average price target of $1.10, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.09 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Centennial Resource Development has an average volume of 14.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDEV in relation to earlier this year.

