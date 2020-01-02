January 2, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRXResearch Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 29.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.28 and a one-year low of $2.27. Currently, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.67M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019