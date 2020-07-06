RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

In a report released today, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF – Research Report), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.5% and a 25.5% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $1.95 average price target, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.37 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 91.21K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPGYF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.