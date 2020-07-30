RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

In a report issued on July 28, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC – Research Report), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 77.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

SS&C Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.30, which is a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.74 and a one-year low of $29.51. Currently, SS&C Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 1.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.