RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Enerplus (ERF)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus (ERF – Research Report) on May 8 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.6% and a 41.4% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enerplus with a $3.64 average price target, representing a 40.0% upside. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.98 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Enerplus has an average volume of 2.13M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.