RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

In a report issued on April 3, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP – Research Report), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.40.

Kwan has an average return of 17.0% when recommending Brookfield Infrastructure.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is ranked #234 out of 6213 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Infrastructure with a $51.04 average price target, representing a 40.2% upside. In a report issued on April 2, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brookfield Infrastructure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion and net profit of $28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.43 billion and had a net profit of $60 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which owns and operates assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. It focuses on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. The company was founded in July 1905 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.