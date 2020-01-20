RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL – Research Report) on January 17 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Brigham Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.29 and a one-year low of $17.51. Currently, Brigham Minerals has an average volume of 426.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNRL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.