RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Arena Pharma (ARNA)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report) on January 24 and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.51, close to its 52-week low of $42.48.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arena Pharma with a $70.75 average price target.

Arena Pharma’s market cap is currently $2.23B and has a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Randall Woods, a Director at ARNA sold 3,046 shares for a total of $142,340.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.