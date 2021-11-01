RBC Capital Sticks to Its Outperform Rating for Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on October 29, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital reiterated an Outperform rating on Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.07.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hercules Capital with a $18.65 average price target, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 73.3% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Based on Hercules Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and net profit of $82.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.97 million and had a net profit of $61.77 million.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on providing senior secured loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The company was founded by Manuel A. Henriquez in December 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.