RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Vale SA (VALE)

In a report released yesterday, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vale SA (VALE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.06.

Broda has an average return of 13.7% when recommending Vale SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is ranked #2570 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vale SA with a $15.41 average price target.

Based on Vale SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.65 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.8 billion.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal, Base Metals, Fertilizers and Others.