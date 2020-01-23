January 23, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for UBS Group AG (UBS)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Anke Reingen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report), with a price target of CHF14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.76.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.04, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF13.00 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.52 billion and net profit of $721 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $696 million.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center.

