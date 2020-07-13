RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report released today, Wayne Lam, CFA from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$1.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.12, close to its 52-week high of $1.21.

CFA has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1648 out of 6767 analysts.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roxgold’s market cap is currently $423.5M and has a P/E ratio of 124.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ROGFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.