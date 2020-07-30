RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Principal Financial (PFG)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Principal Financial (PFG – Research Report) on July 28 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Principal Financial with a $43.29 average price target, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.34 and a one-year low of $23.31. Currently, Principal Financial has an average volume of 1.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S. Insurance Solutions and Corporate. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement and related financial products and services primarily to businesses, their employees and other individuals. The Principal Global Investors segment provides asset management services to asset accumulation business, insurance operations, corporate segment and third party clients and also refers to mutual fund business. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities and life insurance accumulation products. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment operates through two divisions. Specialty benefits insurance division consists of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, group life insurance and non-medical fee-for-service claims administration. Individual life insurance division provides solutions for small & medium-sized businesses. The Corporate segment manages the assets representing capital that has not been allocated to any other segment. The company was founded by Edward A. Temple in 1879 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.