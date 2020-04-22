RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Kimberly Clark (KMB)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kimberly Clark (KMB – Research Report), with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimberly Clark is a Hold with an average price target of $143.50, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $149.23 and a one-year low of $110.67. Currently, Kimberly Clark has an average volume of 2.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products. The Consumer Tissue segment produces and sells facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins, and related products for household use. The K-C Professional segment supplies workplace supporting products such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers. The firm’s brands include Depend, Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, and Scott. The company was founded by John A. Kimberly, Havilah Babcock, Charles B. Clark, and Frank C. Shattuck in 1872 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.