RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for GrafTech International (EAF)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on GrafTech International (EAF – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 50.5% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GrafTech International with a $7.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.84 and a one-year low of $5.71. Currently, GrafTech International has an average volume of 2.72M.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, OH.