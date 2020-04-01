RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Gates Industrial (GTES)

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gates Industrial (GTES – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.14, close to its 52-week low of $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gates Industrial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.25, which is a 63.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Gates Industrial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $726 million and net profit of $19.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $792 million and had a net profit of $75.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTES in relation to earlier this year.

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission and fluid solutions. It operates through the following segments: Power Transmission and Fluid Power. The Power Transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts, and related components used to efficiently transfer motion in a broad range of applications. The Fluid Power segment comprises of hoses, tubing, and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high-pressures in both mobile and stationary applications, and high-pressure and fluid transfer hoses used to convey various fluids. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.