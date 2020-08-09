RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Diageo (DGEAF)

RBC Capital analyst James Edwardes Jones maintained a Hold rating on Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report) on August 5 and set a price target of £24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.86.

Jones has an average return of 16.9% when recommending Diageo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diageo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.04, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p3000.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 15.89K.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.