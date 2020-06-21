RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

In a report issued on June 19, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50, implying an 87.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Ovid Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.8 million.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.