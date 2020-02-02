RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on Investors Bancorp (ISBC – Research Report) on January 31 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 35.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Investors Bancorp with a $14.13 average price target, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.92 and a one-year low of $10.35. Currently, Investors Bancorp has an average volume of 1.49M.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans.