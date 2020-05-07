RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for General Motors (GM)

In a report released today, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on General Motors (GM – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

General Motors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.56, implying a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on General Motors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.83 billion and GAAP net loss of $194 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.4 billion and had a net profit of $2.04 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GM in relation to earlier this year.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. It sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. The company was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.