RBC Capital Remains a Sell on JELD-WEN (JELD)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on JELD-WEN (JELD – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.58.

JELD-WEN has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.75.

JELD-WEN’s market cap is currently $965.2M and has a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -22.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JELD in relation to earlier this year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Australasia. The company was founded by Richard L. Wendt on October 25, 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.