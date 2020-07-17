RBC Capital Remains a Sell on Equitable Group (EQGPF)

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Equitable Group (EQGPF – Research Report), with a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, IGM Financial, and CI Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Group with a $59.53 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Equitable Group’s market cap is currently $806.3M and has a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQGPF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equitable Group Inc is a Canadian company that operates business through Equitable Bank, the company’s subsidiary. It owns several business lines, including single-family lending services, which offers mortgages for owner-occupied and investment properties; commercial lending services, which provides mortgages on a variety of commercial property types; securitization financing, which offers insured mortgages on properties funded through securitization; and deposit services, which provides savings products, including guaranteed investment certificates, high-interest savings accounts, and deposit notes. The company also runs a digital bank under the EQ Bank brand. The company operates business across Canada, with the majority of mortgage principal coming from Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.