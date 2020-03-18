RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM – Research Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.05, close to its 52-week low of $32.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Williams-Sonoma with a $65.33 average price target, an 81.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Williams-Sonoma’s market cap is currently $2.72B and has a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.40.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment.