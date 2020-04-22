RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Rollins (ROL)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Rollins (ROL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Rollins has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

The company has a one-year high of $43.91 and a one-year low of $30.72. Currently, Rollins has an average volume of 1.58M.

Rollins, Inc. engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe. Its subsidiaries include Orkin, LLC, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Rollins Australia, Rollins Wildlife Services, and Rollins UK. The company was founded by John W. Rollins and O. Wayne Rollins Sr. in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.