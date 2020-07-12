RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM – Research Report) on July 9 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Mercer International, and Clearwater Paper.

Rayonier Advanced Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.30.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $410 million and GAAP net loss of $24.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $441 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.05 million.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cellulose specialties. Its products include high-purity cellulose, lumber, paper and pulp, and paperboard. The company operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp and Paper. The High Purity Cellulose segment focuses on research and development capabilities and activities. The Forest Products segment manufacture and market construction-grade lumber in North America through seven sawmills located in Canada. The Pulp segment manufactures and markets high-yield pulp products. The Paper segment manufactures and markets paper products consisting of paperboard and newsprint. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.