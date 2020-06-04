RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM – Research Report) on June 1 and set a price target of $0.55. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.52, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.3% and a 27.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ncs Multistage Holdings with a $1.20 average price target.

Based on Ncs Multistage Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.55 million and GAAP net loss of $51.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.97 million.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other Countries. It offers products and services to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.