January 20, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Manitowoc Company (MTW)

By Ryan Adsit

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company (MTWResearch Report) on January 17 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Manitowoc Company with a $18.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Manitowoc Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $448 million and net profit of $18.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $78.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019