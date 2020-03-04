March 4, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Linamar (LIMAF)

By Ryan Adsit

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Hold rating on Linamar (LIMAFResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.85, close to its 52-week low of $26.57.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Linamar with a $39.30 average price target.

Based on Linamar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $74.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $94.29 million.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial.

