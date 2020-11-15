RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF – Research Report) on November 13 and set a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.70, close to its 52-week low of $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 66.9% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Laurentian Bank with a $21.97 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.15 and a one-year low of $18.90. Currently, Laurentian Bank has an average volume of 230.

Laurentian Bank of Canada engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Services, Business Services, Business-to-Business (B2B) Bank, and Capital Markets. The Retail Services segment offers savings, investment, and financing products. The Business Services segment caters to the financial needs of business clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, and real estate developers such as leasing solutions, investment, cash management, and international services. The B2B Bank segment supplies banking and financial products to independent financial advisors and non-bank financial Institutions. The Capital Markets segment consists of full-service broker and bank’s capital market activities. The company was founded by Monsignor Ignace Bourget on May 26, 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.