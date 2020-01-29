RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harley-Davidson is a Hold with an average price target of $40.00, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Harley-Davidson’s market cap is currently $5.21B and has a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, John Olin, the SVP & CFO of HOG sold 44,465 shares for a total of $1,645,205.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the Motorcycles and Related Products; and Financial Services segments.