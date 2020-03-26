RBC Capital Remains a Hold on DR Horton (DHI)

In a report released today, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on DR Horton (DHI – Research Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DR Horton with a $57.00 average price target.

DR Horton’s market cap is currently $13.57B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michael Hewatt, a Director at DHI sold 4,000 shares for a total of $247,320.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a national homebuilder that engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets. The company was founded by Donald Ray Horton in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.