January 30, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods

RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

By Austin Angelo

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAFResearch Report) on January 28 and set a price target of EUR119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.47, equals to its 52-week low of $111.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is ranked #5077 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Hold with an average price target of $137.49, implying a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $265.24 and a one-year low of $111.47. Currently, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 430.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation.

