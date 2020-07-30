RBC Capital Remains a Hold on B&G Foods (BGS)

In a report issued on July 28, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods (BGS – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.26, close to its 52-week high of $27.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

B&G Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.67, implying a -8.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Seaport Global also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $27.89 and a one-year low of $10.39. Currently, B&G Foods has an average volume of 1.19M.

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.