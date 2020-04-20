RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Select Medical (SEM)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Select Medical (SEM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Select Medical with a $28.25 average price target.

Based on Select Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion and net profit of $32.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.26 billion and had a net profit of $24.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SEM in relation to earlier this year.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment provides physical medicine, as well as rehabilitation programs and services, which serve to optimize patient health, function, and quality of life. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment provides physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services through its clinics. The Concentra segment operates through its medical centers and contract services provided at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics, which deliver occupational medicine, physical therapy, veteran’s healthcare, and consumer health services. The company was founded by Robert A. Ortenzio and Rocco A. Ortenzio in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA.