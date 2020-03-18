March 18, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Rogers Communication (RCI)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rogers Communication (RCIResearch Report), with a price target of C$66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rogers Communication with a $50.48 average price target.

Rogers Communication’s market cap is currently $20.64B and has a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.84.

Rogers Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment refers to wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

