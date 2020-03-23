RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Primo Water (PRMW)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water (PRMW – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primo Water is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.54.

Primo Water’s market cap is currently $324.3M and has a P/E ratio of 361.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRMW in relation to earlier this year.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The Route Based Services segment includes Aquaterra and Eden businesses. The Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions segment relates to the S&D business.