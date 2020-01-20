RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 60.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Davis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freehold Royalties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.04, representing a 34.0% upside. In a report issued on January 9, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $4.84. Currently, Freehold Royalties has an average volume of 9,604.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.