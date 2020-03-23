RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.98, close to its 52-week low of $36.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.15, which is a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Coca-Cola’s market cap is currently $164.4B and has a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

