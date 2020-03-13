RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Canadian Pacific (CP)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$361.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $217.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $283.42 average price target, representing a 35.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $272.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $275.13 and a one-year low of $195.23. Currently, Canadian Pacific has an average volume of 466.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.