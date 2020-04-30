RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Campbell Soup (CPB)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Campbell Soup (CPB – Research Report), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.59.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Campbell Soup is a Hold with an average price target of $51.85, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.55 and a one-year low of $35.28. Currently, Campbell Soup has an average volume of 3.08M.

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, International Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The International Biscuits and Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The Campbell Fresh segment consists of Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages and refrigerated salad dressings, Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips and tortilla chips, and the U.S. refrigerated soup business. The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.