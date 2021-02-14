RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

In a report issued on February 12, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brigham Minerals with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.82 and a one-year low of $5.86. Currently, Brigham Minerals has an average volume of 506.5K.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.